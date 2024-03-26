Cobb County 11-year-old who survived life-threatening heart defect becomes airman for a day

By Sawyer Buccy

MARIETTA, Georgia (WANF) — An 11-year-old who survived a life-threatening heart defect got a tour she is going to remember for years to come. Felicity Martin became an airman for the day at Dobbins Air Reserve Base.

The program is a partnership between the Air Reserve Base and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for children who have endured serious or life-threatening injuries, conditions or illnesses.

Many at the base on Monday saw a healthy, happy girl enjoying her day.

“I am just excited,” said Martin.

Her mom’s mind went back in time.

“I was envisioning her as an infant just watching us, not sure what her future would hold. Not sure if she was going to make it. Really reflecting back at that time in our lives that was so hard where there was little hope and little faith and to see her thriving, it is just a really cool moment,” said Sarah Martin, Felicity’s mom.

According to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Felicity was born with a rare heart condition where blood does not return from the lungs to the left side of the heart but to the right side. Doctors weren’t sure if she would survive.

“I teared up this morning when we started the day because I got to meet her when she was just an infant and to see where she is today is just amazing,” said Pam Younker with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta partners with the base in Marietta for the “Airman for a Day” program. On Monday, Felicity was given the full tour, able to meet the men and women with the fire department, security forces and toured the 700th Airlift Squadron. She also took a tour of the C-130 and tried on Aircrew Flight Equipment.

“I just felt really honored that I was able to do that because not many people are able to do that,” said Felicity.

Monday was a special day for Felicity, but also for the men and women on the base. Like Cpl. Michael Patrick Fleming who lost his good friend to cancer. Events like Monday’s hit close to home.

“When you see these kids come in with different things and a plethora of situations, it is pretty important for me to be here and be a part of this, just make sure that they get a little bit of enjoyment, experience things that they might not get to experience in life,” Patrick, who is with the 94th Security Forces Squadron, said.

Felicity’s surgery was successful. She can do anything any other child can do. She is a cheerleader. She is an actress.

“Her name Felicity, means joy. So one of the biggest things when she was younger. She brought joy to people even at a young age, even going through this process. So like, it just makes me happy,” Nathan, Felicity’s dad, said.

