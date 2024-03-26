Local organization helping women succeed in construction industry

By Rina Nakano

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — It’s no secret that a career in construction is predominantly pursued by men, with only 10% of the industry’s workforce currently consisting of women. One local organization wants to change that, helping women break glass — and concrete — ceilings to succeed.

Janel Herrera, a civil worker with Local 1309, is just one of the many women who have taken advantage of the services offered by Women in Non-Traditional Employment Roles, or WINTER.

She founded the nonprofit when her office job wasn’t paying the bills amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“When COVID hit, my job wasn’t secure just like everyone else,” Herrera said. “But, the construction industry, you always need construction.”

She received the necessary training in 2021, thanks to the nonprofit organization.

Dr. Lynn Shaw created WINTER in 1966 because she was tired of being the only woman at various job sites. They offer a free, 10-week program to prepare women for the industry, enabling them to walk out of training with certifications to get started right away.

“The goal of WINTER is to train women and only women for jobs in the construction industry,” said Carlos Torres, the organization’s executive director.

In the last 28 years, officials say that thousands of students have gone through the program, developing the necessary skills for success.

“Being a woman out on the field, we are kind of against the odds and they really help us focus,” Herrera said. “Not be better or compete, but be able to hang with the guys on a full eight-hour shift.”

Celene Rowe is enrolled with WINTER and participating in the sheet metal worker program. At 38 years old, she says that her professional career thus far has been primarily tips as a waitress and less than minimum wage work in warehouses.

Now, she feels like what’s ahead of her will help her support her family.

“I feel like it’s more artistic, and I love working with my hands, and I love metal,” Rowe said.

WINTER workers say that the program isn’t just about helping the women learn to use the tools and supporting them in the first steps of their journeys.

“Nobody starts something knowing all the answers, and that’s what we do,” said WINTER board member Mimi Long. “We have an alumni association that says, ‘Hey, sister. I made it. You can too.'”

For three years after graduation, program attendees receive support services that include union placement, childcare help and mentorship.

“Construction isn’t for everyone. But, for who it is for, it can change your life,” Long said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.