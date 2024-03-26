Massive fire guts through Sacramento multi-story affordable housing project

By Brandon Iriarte

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Large flames and smoke shot out of a multi-story building in Sacramento early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out.

Flames were seen around 12:45 a.m. with multiple fire engines responding to the building along Broadway and 19th Street where a former vacant office building was being converted to affordable housing as part of a project bringing 140 units.

More than a hundred firefighters battled the third-alarm fire, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

Several nearby streets were blocked off as fire crews tried to extinguish the flames.

Sacramento fire crews told KCRA 3 it was an incredibly intense fire that was more dangerous to fight because the building had a wood frame.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unconfirmed, but an investigation will start once the fire is extinguished.

The fire also damaged nearby train rail line and light rail crossing arms, which did temporarily impact the Sacramento Regional Transit’s Blue Line.

As of 6:30 a.m., the fire is now mostly a smolder, and crews can be seen mopping up.

