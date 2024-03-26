Teenager dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after stealing deputy’s gun inside LASD station

By Web staff

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — A 17-year-old girl died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside of the lobby of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department lobby late Sunday, after she allegedly stole a deputy’s gun during some sort of scuffle.

Deputies say that the incident happened at around 7:30 p.m., in the lobby of the Industry Station, located at 150 Hudson Avenue in the city of Industry.

While inside the lobby, they allege that the woman got into some sort of altercation with a deputy. While the scuffle ensued, she was able to take the deputy’s gun, according to an LASD watch commander.

Later Sunday evening, an LASD homicide detective told KCAL News that deputies had previously responded to an undisclosed family disturbance where the girl lived.

Sometime afterwards, the teen arrived at the station and began knocking on the door and the altercation occurred, the detective said.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

LASD says that nobody else was in the lobby at the time.

