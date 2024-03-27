Firefighters rescue child on bike pinned under school bus in Vancouver

By Web staff

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — A child has been hospitalized after they were involved in a crash with a school bus in Vancouver early Tuesday morning.

Just after 7:15 a.m., Vancouver Fire Department crews were called out to a crash at Southeast Ellsworth Road and Southeast 10th Street involving a school bus and a child on a bike.

Officials say crews found a 9-year-old boy entangled in his bike under the rear axle of the bus. Crews used specialized tools to lift the bus and remove the boy from underneath.

The child was taken to a Portland area pediatric hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Vancouver police say an investigation showed the bus was making an eastbound turn onto SE 10th Street from SE Ellsworth on a green light when two bicyclists entered the roadway. The first bicyclist crossed the road in front of the bus as it was making the turn. The second bicyclist, the 9-year-old boy, tried to cross but hit the side of the bus and went underneath.

The bus driver was not cited and was not found to be at fault, according to police.

Evergreen Public Schools says the child is a student at Ellsworth Elementary. The district also says the school bus had one high school student on it at the time, but they were not hurt.

