Former Oahu teacher faces life in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting student

HONOLULU (KITV) — A former Oahu public school teacher could face up to life in prison with the possibility of parole for sexually assaulting a student.

Alden Bunag pleaded guilty to three charges including the continuous sex assault of a minor under the age of 14, promoting child abuse in the second degree and promoting child abuse in the third degree.

Bunag was a substitute teacher at Pearl City High School and a part-time temporary teacher at Ilima Intermediate School. Prosecutors say he repeatedly assaulted a child and exchanged sexually explicit images of children.

The 35-year-old was sentenced to 17 years in prison on federal charges in January 2024 after he pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.

Bunag could face up to life in prison with the possibility of parole plus 30 years for his latest charges in state court.

