Former Titans’ staffer accused of pregnant girlfriend’s murder returned to Nashville

By Chuck Morris

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A former Tennessee Titans scout, indicted for first-degree murder, has returned to Nashville after his arrest in Utah.

Metro Nashville Police said Blaise Taylor, 27, was returned to Nashville on Tuesday from Logan, Utah. Taylor was living there while working for Utah State University, where he had moved after the death of Jade Benning and her five-month-old fetus which Taylor is alleged to have fathered.

Taylor, who was set to join the staff at Texas A&M where his dad, Trooper Taylor, was on staff, was indicted earlier this month and was arrested on March 13 by Deputy U.S. Marshals. Taylor is accused of poisoning Benning on Feb. 25, 2023. She was rushed to the hospital after Taylor called 911 at 9:38 p.m. saying Benning appeared to be having an allergic reaction and asked for paramedics. Benning’s unborn fetus died on Feb. 27. Police said Benning was not able to be interviewed before she died on March 6, her 25th birthday.

Months of investigation, led by Homicide Unit Detective Adam Reese and involving scientists from crime laboratories and doctors from the Medical Examiner’s office, led to the indictment against Taylor. He is alleged to have poisoned Benning without her knowledge while visiting her Lebanon Pike apartment on the night of Feb. 25.

Taylor is being held without bail until his arraignment hearing in Davidson County Criminal Court.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.