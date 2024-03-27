Mother of South Carolina organ donor meets her son’s kidney recipient

By Rashad Williams

BOILING SPRINGS, South Carolina (WYFF) — Kaye Dorsey frequently visits Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, which is the final resting place for her son William “BJ” Sigafoos.

The 26-year-old died in January of 2023 after being hit by a car while he was riding his motorcycle.

“BJ was a very humble gentleman,” Dorsey said. “Fun and funny as all get out. He loved to ride motorcycles. He is a Georgia Bulldogs fan all the way. Would give mama a hard time when it came to Carolina versus Georgia.”

Dorsey said BJ was also an organ donor.

“Perhaps this is the moment for which he was created,” Dorsey said. “God only loans him to us for a short period of time. In a time that he would no longer need those organs, that somebody else could watch their grandkids kids play baseball, to watch their children grow up and to fulfill some more life’s dreams. God needed him to help save these people’s lives through the organ donation.”

Dorsey said BJ was able to donate his heart, kidneys and liver to four different people. Dorsey was able to recently meet two of the recipients, including right kidney recipient Michele Livingston who lives in Charlotte.

“Meeting Kaye was special,” Livingston said. “Being a mom myself, it’s very difficult. I can’t imagine how hard it must’ve been for her. I’m so happy that she was able to make that choice and help so many of us. You don’t realize how sick you are until you get the transplant, and then all of a sudden, it’s like wow, I can’t believe how great I feel and I can’t believe how long I felt awful.”

Dorsey said she finds comfort in knowing that her son is still able to make an impact on the world even after his passing. Dorsey said she made a lifelong promise to her son before he passed.

“I promised him when he was at the hospital that he would never become a was and that he would always be an is,” Dorsey said. “So, I tell him forever you will always be my is, because was get forgotten and he will never be forgotten.”

