Police: Man arrested after walking into Walmart wearing body armor, armed with long rifle, 2 guns

<i>Monroe Police/WYFF via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Moja Kemet Estep has been charged after he walked into a Walmart wearing a bulletproof vest
    MONROE, North Carolina (WYFF) — A North Carolina man has been charged after he walked into a Walmart wearing a bulletproof vest, carrying an assault-type rifle, a handgun in his waistband and an additional handgun holstered on his side, according to police.

Police said they got a 911 call about 1 p.m. Monday about the man who had walked into the grocery entrance of the W. Roosevelt Boulevard.

An officer went into the store and approached the man.

Police said the man, identified as Moja Kemet Estep, 32, was detained and later charged with going armed to the terror of the people.

No bond has been set.

