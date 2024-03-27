Raising a Glass to Literacy: Comcast Champions “Reading Between the Wines”

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 27, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston Style Magazine spotlights the exemplary “Reading Between the Wines” soirée, a literary and philanthropic highlight on Houston’s social calendar, splendidly backed by Comcast as a major sponsor. This event, held on the evening of March 22, 2024, at Safari Texas Ranch, blended the joy of reading with the warmth of community giving, all under the expansive Texan sky.

Comcast, in its pivotal role as a major sponsor, demonstrated a profound commitment to literacy and community enrichment, helping to amplify the event’s impact. The evening’s pages were filled with the compelling words of John Quiñones, the venerated ABC News veteran and event keynote speaker – whose narrative prowess captivated the audience. Together with the Fred and Mabel R. Parks Foundation, Comcast’s support was instrumental in propelling the fundraising event beyond its $150,000 goal, marking a milestone for the Literacy Council of Fort Bend County.

photo

The philanthropic spirits of Kelli and Steve Metzenthin were duly celebrated as honorees, with Mayor Pro Tem Lynn Clouser of Missouri City, Texas, adding her esteemed voice as the emcee. The event’s menu read like a novel of flavors, featuring culinary chapters from Alings Chinese Bistro to Outback Steakhouse Stafford, each dish a narrative of taste, generously contributed by local culinary maestros and sweetened by the likes of Turtle & Birdy’s and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

John Quiñones, sharing wisdom from his show, “What Would You Do?”, left a poignant note on the importance of lending a helping hand, echoing the sentiment that the evening’s gathering was about community, support, and the collective effort to reduce life’s hardships through education.

With the SEO-friendly hashtag #RBTW2024 garnering substantial traction, the event showcased the power of partnership in fostering literacy. As we anticipate the unfolding of next year’s story, we remain grateful to Comcast and all the sponsors and participants who supported this grand narrative of literacy and camaraderie.

photo

Engage with the literary legacy of Fort Bend County by connecting with Development Manager Alexandra S Martinez for details on future events. With a toast to the written word and a nod to digital connectivity, Houston Style Magazine invites you to join in next year’s celebration, underpinned by the unwavering support of community leaders like Comcast. Until we meet again between the wines, let us savor the aftertaste of success and solidarity that this event has left on our palates.

For more info., go to: FtBendLiteracy.org and to: Comcast.com

