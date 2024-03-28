Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo welcomed the historic birth of endangered geese

By Kimberlyn Bouley

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WFSB) — Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo announced a historic birth of five baby Cotton Patch Geese on March 21.

This is the first time the threatened heritage breed has been born on zoo grounds.

The birth shows the zoo’s dedication to the conservation of rare and endangered species.

“The bird of these goslings not only represents a significant achievement in heritage breed conservation but also adds a new chapter to the zoo’s ongoing efforts to educate and connect the public with the importance of biodiversity and species preservation,” said Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo’s media representative, Rowena White.

The zoo staff closely monitored the thirty-three day incubation period and were overjoyed to witness the successful breeding development.

“It’s a significant step forward in our mission to protect and preserve wildlife, offering an incredible opportunity for our visitors to learn about the importance of agricultural heritage and watch the babies grow right here at the zoo,” said Gregg Dancho, Zoo director.

The goslings will be at the zoo this summer, allowing guests to observe their growth and development.

The arrival of the goslings are an example of the zoo’s commitment to educational programming and conservation initiatives.

The Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo looks forward to sharing the progress of the Cotton Patch Geese with the public.

