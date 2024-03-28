‘Sowing the Seeds of the Future’ sculpture honors pioneering women in Franklin area

By Rex Hodge

FRANKLIN, North Carolina (WLOS) — A new sculpture in Franklin honors the critical and historic contributions of local women.

The Sowing the Seeds of the Future sculpture is part of Franklin’s Women’s History Trail and coincides with Women’s History Month.

The sculpture depicts three women — a Cherokee woman, a pioneer woman and an enslaved woman — who lived near the Little Tennessee River in the 1800s.

The artwork is meant to honor industrious women with diverse lives, who connected with bonds of ingenuity and endurance and shaped the area’s past. The work is also meant to inspire current and future generations to Sow the Seeds of their future.

“If you want to emphasize the contributions that women have made throughout the history of this state, then there’s a good way to do it, is to create a women’s history trail and show what they did during those times,” Franklin Mayor Jack Horton said.

Cashiers artist Wesley Wofford created the sculpture, as well as the sculpture of Harriet Tubman that made a stop in Sylva in late 2021.

