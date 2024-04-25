Visionary Leader James W. Crawford III Set to Steer Texas Southern University into New Era of Excellence

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 25, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The newly selected sole finalist for the presidency of Texas Southern University (TSU), James W. Crawford III, brings a wealth of leadership experience and a vision for the future to one of Texas’s most prestigious institutions. Crawford’s appointment by the TSU Board of Regents marks a pivotal moment in the university’s storied history, aligning with its mission to empower and innovate for economic growth within an ever-evolving higher education landscape. A man of distinct accolades, Crawford has demonstrated his prowess not only in academic administration but also in legal expertise and military service. His strategic guidance as Vice Admiral and Judge Advocate General of the U.S. Navy has informed his approach to leading with integrity, providing counsel to U.S. Presidents and senior defense officials. With over three decades of military service, Crawford has been decorated with multiple awards, reflecting his steadfast dedication and exemplary service. Crawford transitions to TSU after a transformative tenure at Felician University, where he made significant contributions including the development of a STEM center and the completion of key infrastructure projects, testaments to his commitment to advancing educational facilities and programs. His educational background is equally impressive, with degrees from Belmont Abbey College, the University of North Carolina, the University of Miami, and the Naval War College, highlighting a lifelong pursuit of learning and an in-depth understanding of national security and legal complexities. Crawford’s selection has drawn praises from esteemed colleagues, including former Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Michael Glenn Mullen, who commends Crawford’s exceptional leadership and concern for youth education. Similarly, Admiral John M. Richardson lauds Crawford’s unmatched leadership qualities and moral judgement. Texas Southern University, a beacon of higher education and urban research, stands at the cusp of a new chapter with Crawford at the helm, aiming to enhance its impact on the diverse community it serves and on the broader global society. In keeping with state regulations, the TSU Board of Regents will convene to confirm Crawford’s appointment, with the university community anticipating his leadership to commence in late May. As Crawford prepares to assume his new duties, the university anticipates a future rich with academic excellence, innovation, and economic empowerment under his guidance. For more information, go to: TSU.edu.

