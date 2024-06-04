Woman injured by falling slab of rock at Bridal Veil Falls

By Eliza Pace and Shara Park, KSL TV

PROVO CANYON, Utah (KSL TV) — A woman was badly injured Monday after being hit by a falling rock at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., a slab of rock broke loose, rolling down the mountainside and hitting a woman who is between 60 and 70 years old. Officials said the rock was approximately 24 inches wide and two to three inches deep.

The office said about 50 people were hiking the trail above the falls, and several saw it coming, though they weren’t sure where it broke loose from.

One of the witnesses said it went right in front of him, and he was trying to forewarn people at the bottom and yelled out rock; unfortunately, the elderly female was hit in the back and the head,” said Sgt. Garrett Dutson with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Dutson said witnesses attended to the woman until first responders arrived. She was taken to the Utah Valley Regional Hospital with serious injuries to her back and head, however, she was alert and talking when she left Bridal Veil Falls.

“If you’re up in that area, especially with the loose rock, be very, very cautious, stay on the trail, don’t try to go above the trail way or make your own little trial, don’t go in areas that look super dangerous,” Dutson said.

