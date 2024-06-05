Man charged with whiskey bottle attack also suspected in placing an explosive

By Marcie Cipriani

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Ross Township Police have charged Ryan Murphy, 31, with assaulting a man with a whiskey bottle and then beating him in the back of the head with brass knuckles.

Police said it took place at a home along Simmons Avenue Sunday night. According to court papers, Murphy was at the home with his ex-girlfriend and another man. Police said the ex-girlfriend told them that Murphy was jealous of the attention she was giving to the other man.

Investigators said hours later, someone planted an explosive device under the other man’s car in the driveway.

Police charged Murphy with aggravated assault for attacking the man, and possessing an instrument of crime for the brass knuckles.

Ross Township Police said Murphy remains a suspect in their investigation regarding the homemade bomb.

A judge has denied Murphy bail, claiming he is a threat to the victim, community and law enforcement.

