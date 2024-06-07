New York DMV launches 12 new Zodiac license plates. Here’s how to get one.

By Renee Anderson

NEW YORK (WCBS, WLNY) — New York wants to know: What’s your sign? Drivers can now choose from 12 custom license plate designs that match their Zodiac sign.

The Department of Motor Vehicles says the plates are the first of their kind. They feature images of the Zodiac signs, like a crab for Cancer or a lion for Leo, as well as the phases of the moon.

“Custom plates are a way for New Yorkers to express their many interests,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder, a Sagittarius, said in a statement announcing the new plates. “The DMV recognizes that every customer is unique, and we support that by having a variety of custom plate options to choose from.”

New York offers more than 200 custom license plate designs — from military and law enforcement, to sports teams, colleges and special causes — and some of the fees support charities.

The Zodiac plates cost $60 for the first year, or up to $91.25 if drivers to choose to personalize their plates. The annual renewal costs $31.25, or $62.50 for the personalized option. Drivers have to pay every two years when they renew their registration.

Custom plates can be ordered online on the DMV website or by calling (518)-402-4838.

