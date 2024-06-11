Hendersonville WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday by getting a workout in

By Cody King

Click here for updates on this story

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — George S. Droney celebrated his 100th birthday on May 31 at one of his favorite places, Pump House Fitness in Hendersonville.

Describing his three-day-a-week workout routine, Droney said, “I do my 83 reps on every machine. I do my legs, my abs, everything I try to do, all my muscles, my back. They say that’s the best way, rather than taking pills for pain.”

The start of Droney’s100 years began when he was born in Nova Scotia in 1924. He moved to the United States with his parents in 1926.

“I was only 2 years old, so I don’t remember that.,” he said.

His first memory is from a few years later.

“I do remember the depression of 1930,” he said.

Fast forward to 1941.

“I went into the service, in, uh, let’s see 1941. I was a cook in the States, but when we went overseas over to Europe, I didn’t do much cooking… I was a combat engineer.”

When Droney landed in Germany, he says it was during the last days of the Battle of the Bulge, quickly quipping, “so no activity,” and laughs. In talking about himself and his company, he said, “We finally got over the Rhine into Germany and ended up in Dusseldorf, where we took over two factories at that time.”

He was quick to say, “Yeah, but that was very exciting. (laughs) I don’t know… I wanted action.”

Life after the war was good to Droney. On July 3, 1947, George married his high school sweetheart, Winifred, and in the years following, they had two children, George R. and Pamela.Droney went on to open his own business, an alarm company, hiring eight women and seven men. One of those men was his son, George.

George R. Droney says his father has “always been a good dad.” George R., never the one to miss an opportunity to jokingly chide his father, said, “I kind of imitated him in my life, so people can say he takes after me now.”

Both father and son share a good laugh.

“He’s raised me right,” his son continued. “Taught me good morals, taught me how to work when I worked, good work ethics and taught me how to to keep going when I didn’t want to keep going. You know how teenagers are. He’s just guided me, and I tried to carry that on through my life.”

In 1978, George S. retired from his career. In 2013, at 89 years old, he had to have a double bypass done on his heart.

“After that, I said, hey, I gotta do something. So I started working out,” he said.

Just a few years later in 2017, he participated in and completed the 5K Hendersonville Turkey Trot. He has a medal to prove it. He also participated in the 2019 Turkey Trot as well.

“I hope to go to the Turkey Trot this year, if I’m capable. My doctor said, ‘if you go, you better take me,'” George S. said.

Sadly, after 81 years of knowing each other and 76 of those years they spent married, in February, Winifred passed away at age 98. Son, George R., said it’s been hard and that they “are getting through it together.”

His son speaks warmly about their familial bond and its longevity.

“It’s just a blessing. I mean, I’m glad to have them as long as I can, you know? And just it’s like having, you know, friends for life, you know? But more than friends, family for life,” he said.

On George S.’s 100th birthday, with his son by his side, it adds to the gym’s ambience of clanging weights by lifting a few of his own.

“I just enjoy working out. Yeah, that’s my pleasure,” he said.

Amazed by his father, his son attempts a few reps of the same weight. After a few pushes of the bar, the son says to dad, “how do you do this?” as he slowly brings the weights back to position.

“He’s a very gentle person, but after watching him work out today, I ain’t going to mess with him,” George R. said.

When asked what the secret to a long life is, the faithful George S. laughs when he says, “What’s the secret? I don’t think you have to ask me. You have to ask him… ask the Lord.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.