Los Angeles church sees second fire in a week, prompting arson probe

By Amy Maetzold

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — An arson investigation is underway after crews responded to a second fire at a church in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Firefighters were called to the Holy Apostolic Church in the 2100 block of West Slauson Avenue after a blaze was reported just after 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews quickly went into defensive mode when they arrived to the scene after seeing heavy flames coming from the one-story commercial building.

Video from the scene showed firefighters trying to put out the flames with water hoses.

The first fire started inside the building attached to the church on Tuesday. Firefighters were quickly able to stop the flames from spreading into the church and no damages

