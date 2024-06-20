Skip to Content
Driver arrested after police find over 2,000 pounds of marijuana

Published 1:05 PM

By Isabela Lund

    SISKIYOU COUNTY, California (KDRV) — A 22-year-old man from Long Beach was arrested in Siskiyou County after police found over 2,000 pounds of marijuana.

According to a Facebook post from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, police pulled over the man — Oscar Gilbert Segura — for speeding in a U-Haul. When the officer walked up to the vehicle, he smelled a “strong odor” of weed coming from the U-Haul.

“Segura was subsequently arrested for the transportation and possession of illegal marijuana for sale,” the post said. “In total, the Deputy uncovered 92 bags of marijuana, weighing 2,013 pounds.”

