California man sentenced in Iowa after threatening to kill President Biden

By Web staff

CASS COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — A California man was sentenced in Iowa on Tuesday after authorities found a hit list of high-ranking U.S. officials, including the president.

Kuachua Brillion Xiong was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release. In 2021, Xiong was pulled over on Interstate 80 for weaving in and out of traffic.

He told deputies that he was on his way to Washington, D.C., to kill President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Firearms, ammunition and body armor were found in the vehicle.

He also had a grappling hook authorities say he intended to use to break into the White House.

