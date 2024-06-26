Michigan Lottery player wins $4 million jackpot

By Ryan Jeltema

SAGINAW, Michigan (WJRT) — Someone who purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket in Saginaw won $4 million on Tuesday.

The Michigan Lottery says a lucky player hit the jackpot in the $4,000,000 Ultimate instant game with a ticket purchased at one of the Fastlane Convenience Store locations in Saginaw.

The winner hit the first of three $4 million jackpots available in the game, which offers a total of $145 million worth of prizes. The winner did not come forward to claim the prize immediately.

The $4,000,000 Ultimate game costs $30 per play for a chance to win prizes starting at $30.

