Juveniles start fire inside Fort Lauderdale Walmart after setting off fireworks, police say

By GAIL LEVY, CHANTAL COOK

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WSVN) — A group of juveniles set off fireworks inside a Walmart store in Fort Lauderdale, causing clothes to catch fire, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a fire inside the large retailer located at 2500 W Broward Blvd., at around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Respond to 2500 West Broward Boulevard. A fire alarm at a Walmart,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

Detectives said a group of juveniles grabbed fireworks from the front of the store, then headed into the clothing section and set one off.

FLFR said store staff saw the kids ignite the fireworks and then acted fast by grabbing a fire extinguisher and putting out the flames.

Cellphone video shows some of the unused fireworks near burnt clothes.

Officials report this may be a prank gone wrong.

Police gathered information to forward to their arson investigators for further investigation.

Officers were not able to review surveillance video because it was not immediately available, according to store management.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

As of late Wednesday night, no one has been taken into custody.

