Body of police officer recovered from Lake Stanley Draper

By Audrey Goodson

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Authorities say the body of an Oklahoma City police officer was recovered from Lake Stanley Draper after an hourslong search overnight.

Police told KOCO 5 that a drowning call came in shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday near South Douglas Avenue and Southeast 119th Street.

Passengers on a boat reported that two people fell off and into the water, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department. While trying to retrieve the two, authorities said the boat lost contact with one of them.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department and Police Department coordinated a sonar scanning pattern over the area where the victim was last seen. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol also provided additional equipment and support.

The victim’s body was recovered around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed that the person recovered was one of their officers.

He was identified as Officer Greyson Fox, who began the academy with the Oklahoma City Police Department in August 2023, and he worked in the Hefner Division.

