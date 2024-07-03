Police destroy 800 marijuana plants at illegal grow site

By Isabela Lund

SELMA, Oregon (KDRV) — Police destroyed 800 marijuana plants at a grow site in the 1000 block of Crooks Creek Road in Selma.

According to a news release from the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, police raided the property today.

“The property also had multiple electrical, water and solid waste code violations,” the release said. “The primary suspect was not at the location during the search. They will be charged with Unlawful Manufacturing of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, and Unlawful Appropriation of Water if located.”

