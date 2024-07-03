Youth corrections officer charged with physical abuse of child after injuring 17-year-old girl at school

By Mitchell Skurzewski

TOWNSHIP OF BIRCH, Wisconsin (WAOW) — A 44-year-old youth corrections officer at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake schools is charged with physical abuse of a child causing bodily harm and substantial battery, both felonies.

Evan White, 44, faces those charges after injuring a 17-year-old girl in April, according to a criminal complaint. White’s initial appearance is Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in Lincoln County Court.

According to the complaint, police were contacted on April 15 just before 8 p.m. for a report that White abused a 17-year-old during an escort to her room at Copper Lake School. The victim was taken offsite for medical treatment.

The criminal complaint also stated the victim was coming inside from rec time but refused to go back to her room. She grabbed a rock and started to try and break a window causing the Rapid Response Team, which White is part of, to be called.

White told her to stop, but she refused the victim stated in the complaint. White attempted to take her back to her room and she started to ‘cuss’ and “got into his face’ the victim said. She then spit in White’s face twice and White became angry and put her in a bear hug, according to the complaint.

The complaint also said:

White threw her against the wall and slammed her into the ground. Victim stated that the right side of her head hit the cell hall wall and that her “head became dizzy.”

Lincoln Hills School is a juvenile detention center for boys, while Copper Lake School is a juvenile facility for girls north of Merrill.

White could be sentenced to more than nine years in jail and $20,000 in fines.

