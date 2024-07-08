Mother, 2-year-old child injured when shots are fired, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

ROBESON COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — A woman and her 2-year-old child were injured when shots were fired into a North Carolina home, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they were called about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday after a report of people shooting off guns in the area of New Mexico Road in Red Springs.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a woman and her 2-year-old child injured after shots were fired into a home. A third person, who was later identified as the suspect in the shooting, was also injured.

Deputies said the shooting happened during a fight between two groups. They said the woman and child were not a part of the fight.

During the investigation, authorities said they found several firearms inside two homes.

Nichole Danielle Oxendine, 40, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, and felony conspiracy.

Elijah I. Chandler, 18, of Red Springs, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, felony larceny, felony conspiracy, felony possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen firearm, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Oxendine and Chandler are being held in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, felony larceny, felony conspiracy, felony possession of stolen property, and possession of a stolen firearm.

The juvenile is being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center without bond.

