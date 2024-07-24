50 dogs found at a “hoarding-like” property after landlord dies in rural Riverside County

By Matthew Rodriguez

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, California (KCAL/KCBS) — Dozens of dogs will soon need a new home after animal control officers found them surrounding their owner’s body in rural Riverside County.

Riverside County Animal Services officers started impounding the dogs after residents at a ranch property in Sky Valley found their landlord dead on Vee Bee Road between Dillon Road and 19th Avenue. Neighbors claimed five great Danes surrounded the man’s body when they called authorities. So far, Animal Services has rescued 14 dogs, but many more remain at the property.

It was about 119 degrees on the day officers found the dogs.

Authorities will return to the ranch over the coming days to retrieve the dogs, most of which are small breeds. Officers were concerned some of the animals would suffer heat-related injuries or even death if they kept chasing them around the property.

For now, neighbors will try to contain the dogs in a single area while giving them food and water.

Organizations partnered with Riverside Animal Services will help transport the dogs to different shelters. On Friday, Wings of Rescue, a nonprofit charity, will fly dozens of them to a Utah shelter.

“Rescue missions such as this are a vital part of our portfolio of positive outcomes,” Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said. “Other states and organizations are in need of animals for adoption and it is wonderful when we can work with these community partners to make it happen.”

Animal Services said this is the third hoarding-like situation they have encountered in less than two weeks.

