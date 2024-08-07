HATS, GLOVES, AND BOUTONNIÈRES: 19th Annual Fort Bend Spring Brunch Raises Nearly $47,000 for Community Outreach

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

August 7, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Fort Bend community gathered in splendid fashion to celebrate the 19th Annual Fort Bend Spring Brunch: Hats, Gloves, and Boutonnières, an event organized by the friends of the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center – A Very Special Project of Children’s Museum Houston. Held on May 10 at the beautiful Sweetwater home of Elizabeth Madden, the event achieved remarkable success, raising nearly $47,000 to support the Discovery Center and its outreach programs in Fort Bend County.

Approximately 200 guests, adorned in vibrant attire and chic hats, enjoyed a delightful brunch catered by Chef Soren Pedersen. The menu, which perfectly complemented the sparkling rosé and mimosas, added to the event’s charm and elegance.

This year’s brunch was expertly co-chaired by the Discovery Center’s council members Cara Millas and Hillary Watson, whose dedication and efforts ensured a memorable and impactful event.

Notable donors included Underwriters: Charlene Pate, Manmeet Likhari, Cara Millas, Valerie and Sam Golden, Jackie Bergdoll, Rachel Leaman, Lynn Halford, Hillary Watson, and Dan Hinkle. Patrons included the Sugar Land Office of Economic Development and Dawn Golden Brule, while Friends included Brigit Engleman, Debbie Fash, Melinda Rao, Catherine Conlon Sanders, Shay James, and Alicia Scala.

The funds raised will greatly enhance the Discovery Center’s ability to provide educational and enriching programs to families in the Fort Bend area, fostering learning and creativity in young minds.

For those interested in making a charitable donation to further support the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center, please contact Chief Development Officer Tracy Golden at (713) 535-7218 or tgolden@cmhouston.org.

This year’s event not only highlighted the community’s generosity but also underscored the importance of supporting educational initiatives that benefit children and families. The Fort Bend Spring Brunch continues to be a shining example of community spirit and commitment to fostering a brighter future for all.

