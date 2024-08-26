4 women honored for saving man’s life at racquet club

By Marc Liverman

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Asheville Fire Department is recognizing four women who worked together to help save a man’s life back in late May.

On Aug. 15, firefighters presented them with awards at the Asheville Racquet Club for their quick and lifesaving action.

The incident happened at that same location when club member Dan Brooks stopped breathing and collapsed, lying on the ground without a pulse.

“Apparently, I just dropped,” Brooks said, “The next thing I remember was coming out of the coma.”

While two of the women rushed to call for help and 911, Stacey Lynch and club employee Kelsey Youngblood started CPR.

“I felt for a pulse, looking for breathing, nothing. I just started doing compressions,” Lynch said.

Youngblood hooked Brooks up to an AED and he was brought back to life.

“I think we said he has a pulse. It was just a moment of relief,” Lynch said.

“For your heroic actions that happened on May 28, because of your quick response and your commitment to life safety, we have Mr. Dan Brooks here with us today,” a firefighter told all four women when they were presented with awards.

Now, these everyday heroes along with the fire department are reminding others to get CPR training, too.

“If you know how to use an AED and if you have some CPR training, anybody can do this. That’s, I think, a great message because the outcome couldn’t have been any better,” Lynch said.

As for Brooks, grateful doesn’t even begin to describe how he feels about these four women.

“We have an extra bond now, so there are more hugs than before,” he said.

