Louisville man stole semi during police chase and swallowed heroin

HARDIN COUNTY, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Louisville man is in the hospital after Kentucky State Police say he led police on a wild multi-county pursuit, partially in a stolen semi, and then swallowed heroin.

Nelson County sheriff’s deputies tried to stop a stolen car Sunday night on the Bluegrass Parkway.

Officials said the driver took off, taking Interstate 65 to Joe Prather Parkway before abandoning the car near Patriot Lane.

Investigators said he ended up stealing a semitrailer.

State troopers chased him back onto I-65 where he evaded stop sticks before exiting into Shepherdsville.

A witness shared a video showing the suspect driving the tractor-trailer over a curb at a gas station as troopers slowly followed him.

The chase eventually ended when he crashed in a wooded area off East Blue Lick Road.

The suspect was taken to the hospital because police said he swallowed heroin.

KSP said the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, will be charged with fleeing and evading first-degree, receiving stolen property, theft of unlawful taking over $10,000, and various other felony charges once released from the hospital.

