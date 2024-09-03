Mother of East Cleveland shooting victim needs help getting home to son

By Remi Murrey

Click here for updates on this story

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WEWS) — A mother is now devastated after learning her son is among the six people shot early Monday morning in East Cleveland.

“I have a really good son, and I just want to get home to my baby,” said Patricia Toney.

While she said he’s recovering at University Hospitals, she’s fighting to get back home.

“I just want to get there to hold his hand. I just want to be there for him,” said Toney.

Struggling to hold back the tears, Toney told News 5 she’s trying to remain strong for her son, Josh Toney.

But she says it’s been rough.

“I’m worrying about my son just being able to be a 25-year-old man and still being able to do the things he wants to do in life,” said Toney.

For the last four years, Toney said she’s been living in Las Vegas and even said her son planned to move in with her Wednesday due to financial and health challenges she’s been having.

“He was coming to live with me so he could help me get another place in his name so I wouldn’t be homeless,” said Toney.

Unfortunately, those plans were delayed when she said a bullet shattered his knee and another one went through his thigh during one of three shootings that happened within two hours near Shaw High School early Monday, injuring at least six people, including Toney’s son.

Toney said that what upset her even more, was that this violence happened hours after the Annual Shaw High School all-class reunion for graduates like herself, her son, and Michael Tucker, a 1984 high school graduate and the Shaw Alumni Association Vice President.

“In no way [is] what happened attached to what we do. We love this city. It’s all about the kids. It’s about the children at Shaw High School,” said Tucker.

“How could somebody just do this? How do you just want to hurt somebody? Toney asked.

As East Cleveland police continued their investigation, Patricia said the community was already rallying behind her to help her buy a plane ticket so she could reunite with her son once again.

“It is more than I’m able to handle, but God keep telling me I can do this,” said Toney.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.