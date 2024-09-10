‘He was awesome’: Former head coach reflects on Greensboro native, Clemson alum’s passing

By Kara Peters

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WXII) — Kevin Gillespie, head football coach of Page High School from 2006 to 2016, says he met Diondre Overton in 2013.

“Diondre came to us his sophomore year and had never played football, just played basketball,” Gillespie said. “He got in my weightlifting class, and so I spent a year working on him, trying to get him to come out.”

Gillespie eventually convinced Overton to join the football team his junior year. He went on to become a standout player, going on to a state championship the following year.

“It was that work ethic, that attitude that we want to be better than what we were, so those were all characteristics he had, and he helped with our team,” Gillespie said.

Overton later took his talents to play wide receiver at Clemson. He became a co-captain and two time national champion.

Gillespie says he was at a loss for words when he heard of Overton’s death.

“My heart just broke, there’s no words, there’s no words to explain, devastated or heartbroken, all those things. I feel for his family.” Gillespie said.

Gillespie says now he is holding on to the memories of who Overton was: an amazing athlete, team leader, and incredible person.

“You hope you have guys with high character, that are going to work hard and do the things you want them to do, well he was definitely one of those guys,” Gillespie said. “So when you find guys like that, that also have talent, it helps you have a lot of success.”

At this time, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released any information on a suspect. CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward, for anyone who has information on the shooting.

