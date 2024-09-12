Madison vandal caught on camera defacing political signs

By Jerel Ballard

Click here for updates on this story

MADISON, Wisconsin (WKOW) — Madison police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual responsible for repeatedly vandalizing political signs since late August.

As the presidential election approaches, political tensions in Wisconsin are intensifying. On the east side of Madison, a local homeowner, Kari Stokosa, has reported multiple acts of vandalism targeting her political signs.

“I don’t want to be bullied,” said Stokosa when asked why she was determined to keep replacing her signs. “You are able to have whatever sign you want. It can be pro-Trump, pro-Hovde, pro-Kamala, pro-Walz…I don’t care. You have an opinion and you have the right to voice your opinion.”

Stokosa says her signs have been defaced five times — four incidents involved spray paint and the most recent involved ketchup. Despite installing surveillance cameras to capture the suspect, the vandalism has continued, sometimes occurring in broad daylight.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect waiting for a cars to pass at night before spraying paint on a sign. On another occasion, the same individual was seen riding a bike during the day and throwing ketchup at the signs.

Stokosa says she hasn’t been able to identify the person seen in the video but her neighbors have been supportive by continuing to supply her signs. Minocqua Brewing Company has also provided replacement signs for Stokosa.

Madison police are asking anyone with information about the vandalism to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or report a tip online at p3tips.com. Tips can remain anonymous.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.