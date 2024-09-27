Louisville woman who survived hit-and-run pleading for driver to come forward

By Alexis Mathews

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Louisville woman seriously injured when she was hit by a car near Fairdale is speaking for the first time in an effort to find the driver.

Robin Anthony, who had just got off the bus from work the night of Aug 14., does not recall being struck.

According to a police report, Anthony was crossing Outer Loop in a designated crosswalk, when a blue Ford F-150 truck, turning from New Cut Road, hit her, proceeded to run over her body, and kept going. To date, no one has been arrested.

“It’s just heartbreaking to see someone do this and just there’s no justice or anything for her,” said Danielle Anthony, her daughter.

Danielle relocated from Florida to help her mom in the long road to recovery. She also started a GoFundMe to aid in the financial impacts of this tragedy.

The 53-year-old suffered a skull fracture and shattered pelvis. She has a traumatic brain injury affecting her memory and now relies on a wheelchair and walker to get around.

“It just affects so much, like everything. I’m not the person I used to be at all,” said Anthony.

Anthony was recently released from the hospital and is now undergoing physical and speech therapy. The mother of four says adapting to her new normal is a daily challenge, but she’s grateful to have her daughter, now caregiver, by her side.

“Some days, I just cry, and she comforts me,” said Anthony. “I hope I’m going to be okay. I probably will be, but it’s hard.”

Having lived to tell her story, Anthony is now desperate for answers. The hope is that any witnesses who may have information that can help authorities will come forward and that the driver who hit Anthony will do the right thing.

“I just want to know, why? Just be a decent human being. I’m still going about my life like this,” she said.

With her being here full-time, Anthony’s daughter also hopes to foster more communication from LMPD about her mother’s case.

“I would hope that we can get some answers from their side that would feel like a little bit of justice, the fact that they’re out there investigating,” she said. “But right now, we’re kind of just left in the dark, and that’s kind of what hurts the most, is that there’s no answers from anybody.”

Despite their wait for some kind of resolve, Anthony says she has much to be thankful for.

“I’m grateful I am alive,” she said.

