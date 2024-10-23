‘Life changing’ opioid recovery clinic opens in California

By Ava Kershner

VISTA, California (KGTV) — The word “Recovery” hangs over West Vista Way on a new sign.

To the clinic staff, it’s not just a word but a commitment. It is also a new option for those living in Vista—in homes and on the street.

“I just decided, one day, I want to know what they’re feeling, and I went and started doing it. The biggest mistake of my life,” said Erica Maldonado as she described how her addiction began.

It was six years ago when Maldonado started using heroin.

“Cold, lonely. My family and I didn’t talk to each other at all,” said Maldonado.

She’s not the only one in Vista with that experience.

“I think this community needs the help just because we see a lot of homeless population, especially in this community, and there’s not a lot of programs here,” said Saray Barrera, a Counselor and Case Manager at SOAPMAT.

A new opioid addiction center in Vista is trying to change that. SOAPMAT stands for Stop Opiate Addiction Program, Medication-Assisted Treatment.

Headed by Dr. Laura Rossi- who ensures the clients work with her firsthand.

“I’m right here in the clinic with everyone. I think patients that come to us are really ready to make some changes and have not maybe been treated right in the past,” said Rossi.

Patients like Maldonado, who took her first step into sobriety at SOAPMAT’s old location.

“So I decided to come into the clinic because I was hearing a lot about the clinic at the time, and I decided to come in,” said Maldonado.

That decision ultimately led to a sober life, new friends, and most importantly:

“I now have six grandbabies. So, yeah, we’ve reconnected,” Maldonado said with a smile.

Those struggling in the City of Vista have the same chance for change.

“It’s not worth being out there. It’s not worth dying out there,” said Maldonado.

