Culinary Trailblazer Chef Lorious Brings Jam Vino® to Walmart Shelves: A Sweet Victory for Everyday Luxury

November 25, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — What happens when Southern traditions meet California sophistication? Magic happens, and it’s called Jam Vino®. Lori Rogers, famously known as Chef Lorious, has turned a creative twist on family traditions into a culinary triumph. With her signature wine-infused jams, she has officially earned a coveted spot in Walmart stores starting June 2025, following her victory at the 2024 Walmart Open Call competition.

Among thousands of small business hopefuls, Jam Vino was one of the lucky 92 brands to win Walmart’s prestigious Golden Ticket. Chef Lorious’ gourmet jam creations—Blackberry Merlot, Raspberry Moscato, and Strueberry Blanc—will soon be accessible nationwide. Until then, these delectable jars of joy are available for purchase online at Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

“We’re beyond thrilled to partner with Walmart and bring Jam Vino® to homes across America,” said Chef Lorious, Founder and CEO of The Chef Lorious Group, LLC. “It’s not just a jam—it’s an experience. Jam Vino combines the heart of the South with the elegance of wine country, and our partnership with Walmart allows us to fulfill our mission of providing Everyday Luxury for Everyday People.”

Gourmet Jam Like No Other

Jam Vino isn’t just jam—it’s a lifestyle. Made from only five all-natural ingredients, these jams are free from artificial preservatives, sweeteners, or colors. They embody artisanal craftsmanship infused with the sophisticated notes of fine wines.

Whether spread on artisan bread, glazed on roasted meats, or swirled into smoothies, Jam Vino elevates any dish with its rich flavors and luxurious textures.

Meet the Stars of the Table:

Blackberry Merlot: A decadent fusion of sun-ripened blackberries and the bold body of Merlot wine, perfect for charcuterie boards and gourmet recipes. Raspberry Moscato: Light, floral, and fruity, this blend of raspberries and Moscato adds a surprising burst of flavor to both sweet and savory dishes. Strueberry Blanc: A harmonious blend of strawberries, blueberries, and Sauvignon Blanc, offering an elegant balance of sweetness and acidity.

A Legacy Rooted in “Calibama®” Cooking

Jam Vino is a heartfelt tribute to Chef Lorious’ “Calibama®” heritage—a seamless blend of Alabama’s Southern comfort food traditions and California’s wine country sophistication. Inspired by her family’s time-honored jam-making rituals, Chef Lorious created the first-ever wine-infused jam during a cooking demo at Williams-Sonoma. What started as a family recipe twist for gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches became a crowd-pleasing sensation.

“Jam making, passed down from my Alabama family, is a Southern tradition I’ve cherished for years,” Chef Lorious shares. “When I combined those flavors with California wines, it felt like magic. It’s so rewarding to now share that magic with Walmart customers.”

The Chef Behind the Brand

Chef Lori Rogers, a.k.a. Chef Lorious, is more than a culinary genius. She’s a lifestyle brand, cookbook author, TV personality, and certified trailblazer in the food industry. Her signature cooking style—Calibama Cooking®—celebrates the fusion of Southern and West Coast cuisines, creating recipes that are as warm and inviting as her personality.

From regular appearances on “Good Morning Texas” and “Good Day DC” to her popular cookbook Calibama Cooking: Classic & Contemporary Comfort Food, Chef Lorious inspires home cooks to embrace creativity and authenticity in the kitchen. Her entrepreneurial spirit shines as the founder of The Chef Lorious Group, LLC, a woman-owned and minority-certified business dedicated to breaking culinary boundaries.

What’s Next for Jam Vino?

Houston Style Magazine readers, with her Walmart Golden Ticket in hand, Chef Lorious is poised to expand her reach and continue bringing “Everyday Luxury” to kitchens across the country. But her journey doesn’t end at Walmart. Jam Vino is already a hit online, and her growing fanbase can look forward to new flavors and products in the future.

For more on Jam Vino® and Chef Lorious, visit ChefLorious.com and JamVino.com.

