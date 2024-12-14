Woman charged with double homicide, police say

By WLOS Staff

SPARTANBURG, South Carolina (WLOS) — A Spartanburg, South Carolina woman has been charged with double homicide, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Kayla Michelle Benton, 30, of Sunset Circle in Spartanburg is facing two murder charges and charges for possessing a weapon.

According to deputies, all of the people involved knew each other and had been together for a 24 -hour period. Investigators say during that time, verbal and physical altercations occurred.

Investigators said alcohol was involved.

The Spartanburg Coroner’s Office said the two people who died were identified as Sherman Armand Sims, 32, of Spartanburg and Susan Marie Gonzalez, 38, also of Spartanburg.

The Coroner’s Office said the decedents lived in separate apartments at the same apartment complex located at 130 Mobile Drive in Spartanburg.

