Atlantic City mayor hit with new indictment, witness tampering charge over alleged abuse of daughter

By Joe Brandt

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (KYW) — Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small Sr. was indicted on a new count of witness tampering related to the alleged abuse of his daughter, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

A grand jury handed up the indictment in county court Tuesday. Small was previously charged by the prosecutor’s office for that alleged crime

Prosecutors allege Small hit his daughter in the head with a broom multiple times on Jan 13, 2024, resulting in her losing consciousness.

The prosecutor’s office said Small, a Democrat, asked his daughter to “twist up” a statement she had given to investigators regarding the abuse, “specifically by asking her to state that she tripped and fell in her room when her head was injured.”

We’ve reached out to an attorney who represents Small for comment and are waiting to hear back.

The mayor was set to make his “state of the city” address Wednesday morning.

