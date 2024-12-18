New Boston mother sentenced to 40 years following husband’s conviction

By TRACY GLADNEY

Click here for updates on this story

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTBS) — A New Boston mother has been convicted for child neglect and failing to protect her children from sexual abuse from her husband.

Brittany Barnes, 38, agreed to a plea deal that sentenced her to 40 years.

The Bowie County District Attorney’s Office agreed to the plea during the trial of her husband, Cody Barnes. The agreement was made to prevent the four children — ages 12, 9, 7 and 6 — from having to testify in a second trial.

Cody Barnes, 32, was sentenced earlier this month to eight life sentences plus 352 years for molesting multiple children, including some of his own and some who were Brittany Barnes’ from a prior relationship.

Brittany Barnes was convicted of three cases of injury to a child causing serious mental impairment, one count of injury to a child causing bodily injury and six counts of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony.

Her sentence will run concurrently so she’s not eligible for parole until after she serves 20 years.

Both Barnes have had their parental rights terminated. The children are receiving intensive therapy due to the extensive trauma.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.