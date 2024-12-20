Mississippi police arrest the Grinch days before Christmas

By WAPT Staff

PEARL, Mississippi (WAPT) — Pearl police say they have apprehended the notorious Grinch.

The arrest happened on Dec. 19, after a citizen spotted him trying to make a getaway in a mini-cruiser that belongs to McGruff the Crime Dog. According to the department, after a city-wide pursuit, the Grinch abandoned the vehicle, and fled on foot. Officers were able to apprehend him after deploying a taser.

The Grinch is being held at the Pearl City Jail without bond. He faces charges that include:

• Felony fleeing

• Reckless and careless driving

• Failure to yield to blue lights

• Destruction of property

• Business burglary

• Bah Humbug Christmas Spirit (Misdemeanor)

Video of the incident is located on the Pearl PD Facebook page.

