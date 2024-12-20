Retired Wisconsin officer hit by train while trying to rescue 2-year-old child has died

By Amy Fleury

ELM GROVE, Wisconsin (WISN) — A retired Elm Grove police officer who was hit by a train while trying to rescue a 2-year-old stuck in a minivan on Memorial Day in 2009 died Tuesday.

Officer John Krahn was directing traffic at the Elm Grove Memorial Day parade in 2009 when a minivan got stuck on the train tracks. As a train barreled towards the van, Krahn rushed to the scene.

Krahn pulled the driver out and was trying to free her 2-year-old son when the train hit the vehicle, tossing Krahn, the boy and the boy’s father.

Everyone survived, but Krahn’s heroic actions cost him the career he loved.

Krahn received the Elm Grove Police Department’s Medal of Valor, Lifesaving and Purple Heart awards for his actions.

He was also featured in the Book of Man by William Bennett, received the Carnegie Hero Award, the National Law Enforcement Award and the Top Cop Award.

Krahn was 57 years old.

Memorials can be sent to the Village of Elm Grove.

