‘They’re children’: Witness tries saving two teens in Milwaukee Christmas shooting

By Erica Finke

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The Milwaukee Police Department said a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old are dead after a shooting at 37th and Scott streets on Christmas morning.

The shooting happened before 11:30 a.m., and police are searching for the suspect who fired shots into a vehicle, striking the victims.

Multiple neighbors told 12 News they heard the gunfire; neighbor Juan Martinez said his family ducked down on the ground.

“I just woke up from Christmas night, and then out of nowhere, I just hear like eight to 12 shots just right here in front of the corner,” Martinez said.

Security camera video shared with 12 News showed a sedan slowing down as someone appeared to lean out the passenger side. Moments later, the passenger side windows of a nearby white Kia SUV shattered.

The video shows the Kia barrel through the intersection with bullet holes visible on the passenger side, crashing into a parked car before coming to rest in a neighbor’s front yard.

“I heard a loud bang, and I looked out the window, and I saw two people run,” said neighbor Ashlee Knight. “I heard one of them say, like, ‘Come on, we got to go,’ and I’m like, OK, something’s not right.”

A person in a black hoodie is seen on the security camera running from the Kia’s driver’s side after the crash; someone in a red hoodie can be seen exiting the driver’s side before pulling the front passenger out of the smashed vehicle.

Knight, who is a nurse, tried to save the lives of two people from the Kia. MPD said a 15-year-old died at the scene, and an 18-year-old died at a hospital.

“Those are kids, you know. I just talked to both of their parents and consoled them on Christmas. And that’s the hard part, that they’re children,” Knight said. “They’re children, and all children deserve a chance. So, it’s just hard it’s in our community where you think it’s not going to happen.”

Milwaukee police are looking for unknown suspects in this case. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

