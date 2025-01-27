Police thank woman for heroic actions after saving child from icy pond

By Zach Rainey

NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina (WYFF) — On Friday, police in North Charleston, South Carolina, shared a story of a woman who was in the right place at the right time to save a 3-year-old girl from freezing water.

On Wednesday morning, Kendra Festian, her husband, and children were out at the Lakes Subdivision community area enjoying the snow.

The nearby pond was partially frozen and several older boys were playing on the ice. Kendra’s 3 year-old daughter Mira ran over and followed the boys onto the ice before anyone could stop her. The ice broke under Mira’s weight and she dropped into the freezing water.

Heather Britt was there with her son as well. When Heather saw Mira fall in, her motherly instincts kicked in and she immediately jumped into the icy water to save the 3-year-old. Mira’s father quickly ran over and pulled both his daughter and Heather out of the water.

Kendra and her family rushed their daughter inside to get her dry and warm. The family did not get a chance to get Heather’s name. Kendra reached out on Facebook hoping to find Heather and thank her.

Several residents in the neighborhood helped them connect. On Friday, Kendra and her daughter met Heather at the same pond to thank her for jumping in and saving Mira’s life.

The North Charleston Police Department thanked Heather Britt for her quick and heroic actions.

