Calvert City PD: Couple charged with first-degree criminal abuse in death of infant daughter

By Melanie Antonitis

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (WPSD) — The Calvert City Police Department has arrested a couple in connection with the death of their infant daughter earlier this month.

According to a police department news release, officers and EMS responded Jan. 17 to the Calvert City Apartments for a report of a baby who was barely breathing. The parents, Albert L. Walker, 18, and Cheyenne S. Driver, 20, were sitting on the couch and holding the baby. According to officers, the baby, Breanna Walker, 5 months, was bruised and “in clear distress.”

The baby’s condition continued to deteriorate, the release said. The baby’s father reportedly told officers that the baby fell down the stairs when he “tripped and caught himself in the process, but let the baby go.” The baby reportedly fell down 10 to 11 steps onto a hard floor. The release said the incident happened two hours before the parents called for help.

EMS took the baby to Baptist Health Paducah. Medical staff attempted to stabilize her, but were unable to, and she was taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, for further treatment. The baby was found to have multiple broken bones, head injuries, and other bruises, according to the release.

While at Vanderbilt, it was learned the baby had been released from the neonatal intensive care unit in late November 2024, and had been in the parents’ care since then.

Both parents arrived at the police department Jan. 21 for independent interviews. Both were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse, child 12 or under; failure to report child depend neglect/abuse, first offense; and endangering the welfare of a minor.

The baby died from her injuries Jan. 23, and an autopsy was performed the next day. On Monday, the investigating officers obtained and served arrest warrants for murder for the couple, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Calvert City Police Department.

