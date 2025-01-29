1 dead following accident involving wood chipper near city hall

By Malcolm Shields

Click here for updates on this story

OCEAN RIDGE, Florida (WPBF) — The Ocean Ridge Police Department responded to a death.

The town said around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the police department responded to Ocean Ridge Town Hall for an accident involving an employee from a contracted tree trimmer vendor.

According to the town, when officers arrived at the scene, they found one person had died from injuries sustained in an accident, while no other individuals at the scene were injured.

Officials told WPBF 25 News Tuesday afternoon that the victim was a tree trimmer who was involved in an accident with a woodchipper. The victim was an employee of a contracted tree trimming vendor and not a town employee.

The town said officials with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have been notified and are on the way to the scene.

Boynton Beach Fire rescue personnel are providing grief counseling to town employees and vendor staff.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.