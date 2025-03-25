Texas Black Expo 2025: Star Power, Purpose, and Prosperity Converge in Houston

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 25, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, get ready for the ultimate celebration of Black excellence, enterprise, and empowerment! The Texas Black Expo (TBE) is back for its electrifying 2025 Summer Celebration—and this year, the stakes, star power, and statewide reach are higher than ever. Set against the bustling backdrop of the George R. Brown Convention Center, from May 2–4, this year’s theme, “Connecting for Contracts,” turns vision into velocity for minority-owned businesses across Texas and beyond.

“The Texas Black Expo isn’t just an event—it’s a movement,” declared Jerome D. Love, founder and CEO of TBE. “We’re here to build businesses, elevate entrepreneurs, and inspire entire communities to grow together. TBE 2025 is where power meet’s purpose.”

💼 Friday’s Power Move: The Corporate Awards Luncheon

Leading the charge is a not-to-be-missed Corporate Awards Luncheon on Friday, May 2, spotlighting game-changers in business and public service. The keynote? None other than John Hope Bryant, entrepreneur-philanthropist and founder of Operation HOPE, who has advised U.S. Presidents and Fortune 500 giants on bridging the wealth gap with dignity and data.

This high-powered luncheon will honor luminaries who’ve shaped the business and civic fabric of Houston:

Mayor Pro Tem Martha Castex-Tatum, a beacon of public service and equity.

Thomas Jones of McConnell Jones, one of the nation’s leading Black-owned CPA firms.

Comcast, for its continued commitment to digital equity and supplier diversity.

🤝 A Coalition of Champions: Statewide Leaders Show Up and Show Out

2025 marks a pivotal expansion of TBE’s statewide influence, with Texas State Representative Ron Reynolds serving as this year’s honorary chairperson. Regional political powerhouses lending their voices include:

Tarrant County Commissioners Alisa Simmons & Roderick Miles, Jr.

Fort Bend County 📍 George R. Brown Convention Center | 🗓️ May 2–4, 2025

Commissioners Grady Prestage & Dexter McCoy

In a rare show of unity, these public servants underscore TBE’s mission: to create pipelines of opportunity for Black entrepreneurs, youth, and innovators across Texas.

🎶 Music Meets Movement: The Old School Outdoor Concert

What’s a celebration without a soundtrack? The Old School Outdoor Concert will light up downtown Houston with the timeless sounds of:

🎤 Big Daddy Kane – lyrical royalty with Brooklyn swagger

🎤 Chubb Rock – the conscious party starter

🎤 Q Parker of 112 – smooth R&B magic

This FREE concert isn’t just nostalgia—it’s a soul-stirring reminder of the culture that moves us.

🌟 Business, Brilliance, and the Black Dollar

From the Youth Business Pitch Competition to empowerment workshops, networking mixers, and a dynamic small business marketplace, every corner of the Expo is curated to elevate and celebrate.

Expect insights and appearances from corporate icons and cultural influencers like:

🧠 Ashley M. Fox, the finance guru making money talk make sense

🧑🏽‍💼 Dr. Jake Tyler Jacobs, a business strategist who’s turning startups into boardroom titans

🥤 Derrick Hayes, former PepsiCo CEO and proof that boardrooms can be built from the block up

📢 Final Word from the Founder

“This year’s Expo continues our unwavering commitment to economic empowerment, business development, and cultural celebration,” said Jerome D. Love. “We are honored to welcome John Hope Bryant and a stellar lineup of leaders who are driving real change. We invite everyone to come out, support Black businesses, and be part of this movement.”

🎟️ Ready to make moves? Whether you’re looking to showcase your business, partner with the Expo, or score a seat at the Corporate Awards Luncheon, visit: texasblackexpo.com

Let the contracts connect. Let the culture shine. Let Houston lead.

