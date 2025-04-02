Rain brings relief to WNC and Upstate wildfires; other regions brace for severe storms

By Jason Boyer

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WLOS) — Today has been a dreary day across the Western Carolinas, with drizzle and light rain falling.

But all of this is good news, as the additional moisture should help firefighters gain more containment with ongoing wildfires in the region.

However, the news is not so good for those living in the Midwest and Mid-South.

A strong high-pressure ridge is creating a blocking pattern in the atmosphere. This ridge is going to keep unsettled weather over those portions of the country for several days, leading to multiple days of severe weather and flooding.

The severe weather threat is highest today. Places like western Kentucky and Tennessee could see strong tornadoes.

The risk for more severe weather will remain in these areas Thursday but gradually shift eastward into the weekend.

Devastating flooding and flash flooding could also occur in these areas as more than one foot of rain could fall over the next several days, especially over the Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys.

The ridge of high pressure will weaken, allowing this unsettled weather to move into our region by Sunday.

However, it won’t linger very long and thus the impacts will be much lower overall with only a low (marginal) chance of severe storms and flash flooding.

