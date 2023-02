Permitir que Roger Federer dejara Nike por Uniqlo fue una “atrocidad”, dice el exdirector de tenis de Nike

Este es un extracto editado de “The Roger Federer Effect: Rivals, Friends, Fans and how the Maestro changed their lives”, publicado por Pitch. Saldrá a la venta en Estados Unidos el 14 de febrero.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.