Así queda el Senado de Colombia tras las elecciones legislativas de 2026

Published 10:40 AM

Por Sebastián Jiménez Valencia y Jhasua Razo, CNN en Español

La elección legislativa en Colombia dejó al oficialista partido Pacto Histórico, de Gustavo Petro, como la principal fuerza política con 25 escaños, superando ampliamente su resultado de 2022 y confirmando el peso del petrismo en el Senado.

El Centro Democrático, impulsado por el liderazgo del expresidente Álvaro Uribe Vélez y una lista cerrada, creció de 13 a 17 escaños, aunque por debajo de sus expectativas.

Entre ambos polos se perfila un Senado polarizado, mientras que los partidos tradicionales —Partido Liberal, Conservador y La U—, con bancadas relevantes, volverán a ser decisivos para inclinar las mayorías y definir las coaliciones del próximo Gobierno.

Así, el equilibrio del Congreso de Colombia dependerá tanto de las alianzas como de las divisiones internas de los partidos.

