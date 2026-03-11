Skip to Content
CNN-Spanish

Ca7riel y Paco Amoroso preparan “Goo Goo Ga Ga”, una colaboración con Jack Black

By
Published 6:39 PM

Por Erick E. Beltran, CNN en Español

El dúo argentino Ca7riel y Paco Amoroso anunció el lanzamiento de “Goo Goo Ga Ga”, una canción en colaboración con el artista estadounidense Jack Black. A través de sus redes sociales, los músicos compartieron que el tema musical se estrenará el 12 de marzo a las 8 p.m., hora de Miami.

El anuncio del lanzamiento de “Goo Goo Ga Ga” estuvo acompañado de una fotografía en donde se puede ver a Ca7riel, Paco Amoroso y Jack Black vestidos con mamelucos y la cabeza vendada, así como un video donde Black se encuentra saliendo de una especie de análisis médico.

Esta nueva canción sucede a “Hasta Jesús tuvo un mal día” que fue estrenada por los artistas argentinos el pasado 12 de febrero en colaboración con el cantante británico Sting. Este tema es cantado en inglés y español y su letra promueve a no rendirse y entender que todo tiene solución.

“Hasta Jesús tuvo un mal día” y “Goo Goo Ga Ga” forman parte de “Free Spirits”, el nuevo álbum musical de Ca7riel y Paco Amoroso que programado su estreno para el próximo 19 de marzo y en el cual incluirán un total de 11 canciones.

Jack Black es recordado mayormente por haber protagonizado películas como “School of Rock” y “Nacho Libre”, sin embargo, también ha incursionado en la música como cantante a partir de algunos de sus filmes, prueba de ello es “Peaches” canción interpretada por el actor para la película “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” en donde Black prestó su voz al personaje de Bowser, así como “I Feel Alive” de la cinta “A Minecraft Movie”.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN-Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.